Coronavirus in Mumbai: In last three days, 34 deaths on average

Mumbai: Seventy-six Covid-19 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, of which 43 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. It is the highest single day death reported in the state and city so far.

However, 1,202 patients have recovered and been discharged from respective hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,127 new corona cases, taking the total positive count to 37,136 with 1,325 deaths until now.

Similarly, Mumbai recorded 1,411 new corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 22,563 with 800 deaths until now. Forty-three of 76 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 15 in Thane, six in Pune, three in Akola, two each in Navi Mumbai, Buldhana, Nagpur and one each in Aurangabad, Nashik and Dhule city.