Coronavirus in Mumbai: ‘Impractical, unsafe’; Animal feeders object to 2-hour early morning time

Mumbai”: Raising safety concerns for women animal feeders among practicality issues ,the animal feeders’ community has objected to a Mumbai police tweet which appealed that they feed animals only between 5.30 am to 7.30 am.

The tweet from Mumbai Police’s official twitter handle on Saturday had stated that animal lovers must feed the community animals in their neighbourhood only in the allotted slot for ‘better crowd management’.

Feeders say, firstly, animals are not out at that hour and come out only later. The early morning slot is termed ‘inconvenient’ by many too, as they must prepare fresh food, which takes around an hour to prepare.

This means they would have to wake up around 4 am! There are also logistics issues they say – those who mass feed arrange an auto or other vehicle, which will be difficult to coordinate at that time. For 19-year-old Akshata Padgaonkar. safety concerns loom large.