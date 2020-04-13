Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 cases in US surpass 550,000

COVID-19 cases in Iran surpass 71,000
Iran reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 71,686 in the country, while Turkey's confirmed cases climbed to 56,956. The number of people who died from the virus in Iran has so far risen to 4,474, said Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Centre of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, reported Xinhua news agency.
159 test negative for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state tally at 32
The results of all 159 persons tested for COVID-19 turned out to be negative in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Health Department on April 12. Therefore, the confirmed cases in the state stood at 32 on Sunday, including 15 active, four migrated and 12 recovered cases. As of April 12, one death has been reported due to the infection so far in the state.
Govt offices in Goa to resume functioning with 50 pc strength from today
The Goa government has decided to resume operations of all its departments from Monday onwards with 50 per cent strength of employees attending the office on an alternate basis. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Secretariat, on April 12, all heads of departments have been asked to ensure that employees are called to office on alternate basis, while the remaining will continue to work from home. However, exceptions can be made for absolutely essential staff who can attend on a daily basis.
COVID-19 cases in US surpass 550,000
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surged past 5,54,000, as per the data from the Johns Hopkins University. COVID-19 related fatalities in the country stand at over 21,900, with 6,898 deaths in New York City alone so far. The death toll in the US has already surpassed that of Spain and Italy - two European countries severely affected by the virus.
