Coronavirus in Mumbai: Home ministry issues strict guidelines, non-compliance may invite jail term

Mumbai: Barely few minutes after PM Narendra Modi’s announcement of 21 day nationwide lockdown, the union ministry of home affairs has issued strict guidelines its implementation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has invoked the National Disaster Management Act which may result in imprisonment of up to two years for any violation. All government offices, the offices of state and union territory governments, autonomous institutions, public corporations, commercial, private, industrial establishments shall remain closed, the guidelines issued by the ministry said.

Banks, insurance offices, print and electronic media will also remain open, according to the guidelines. All transport services -- air, rail and roadways -- shall remain suspended during the three-week period, it said. "In case of funerals, congregations of not more than 20 persons will be permitted," it said.