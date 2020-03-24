Coronavirus in Mumbai: Domestic help a prickly issue, building secretary beaten up for not letting house help enter

Mumbai: The lockdown in the war on coronavirus is having unforeseen repercussions. On Monday, a merchant navy captain, who also serves as the honorary secretary of Tarapore Towers, Oshiwara, was beaten up by a female resident of the society for not allowing her house help to enter the building.

Rakesh Coelho, 49, was assaulted by the resident for enforcing the precautionary measures in place to tackle the corona outbreak.

The managing committee of the society had decided not to allow any outsider into the building, following the imposition of curfew in the state. On Monday afternoon, Coelho saw the helper standing outside the main entrance of the society.

He went downstairs and informed her she could not enter the building. The woman was reluctant to comply and a brief argument ensued. Her employer intervened and physically assaulted Coelho, in a bid to facilitate maid's access into the premises.

"As a precautionary measure and for the well-being of the residents, we had decided not to allow anybody into the building. That is why I asked her not to enter the building," said Coelho.