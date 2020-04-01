Coronavirus in Mumbai: Home Minister steps up effort to trace people, returned from Tablighi Jamaat function

Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has directed the department personnel to find out who have returned to the state after attending the Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhi.

The number of cases as at 10 am on Tuesday was 230, which increased by 82 to 302. This rise took place in the last four days, confirmed the state public health department.

Of the 82 confirmed cases, 59 are from Mumbai, 13 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, five in Pune, 3 in Ahmednagar and two in Buldana. Tope said he has directed the department authorities and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to trace people, as it should be done on a massive scale.

"I have also asked to trace how many people have returned to Mumbai after attending the Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhi. The strategy is tracing, testing and treatment to curb community level transmission.