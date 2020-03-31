Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: National Handloom Development Corporation contributes Rs 10 cr to PM’s fund

BHOPAL: The NHDC has contributed Rs 10 crore to the PM Cares Funds. The company has come forward to help the needy in the COVID-19 crisis.

The employees of NHDC haves also pledged to contribute one day salary to fight deadly virus. The company has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the Khandwa district administration for purchase of medical personal protective equipments to fight corona in the district.

As a socially responsible corporate around Rs 15 lakh has been earmarked for distribution of sanitizer, face masks, health care items, food grains in the project areas of NHDC. Rs 5 lakh has been provided to Sewa Bharti, Bhopal for distribution of food packets for the needy.