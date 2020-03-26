Coronavirus in Mumbai: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to the rescue of curfew-hit physically challenged woman

Accordingly, Inspector George Fernandes and his team from the local police station rushed there within 25 minutes of her tweet, to inquire about her well-being. Modi said she was surprised by the quick response. “The police team which arrived was extremely courteous and polite.

They heard me out and understood my situation,” she said. Arrangements were then made to facilitate co-ordination with her domestic help and driver.

“We gave curfew passes to both, Ms Modi's help and driver, so that they can travel back and forth from work, after speaking to my seniors,” said Inspector Fernandes, who admitted the team was moved to be called in for this humane cause. Modi thanked them profusely for their help. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said: “

Yes. I understand we are in the middle of an unprecedented health crisis because of the CoVID-19 pandemic. But we cannot forget our humanitarian values, can we? The state government is committed to help out anyone who reaches out to us with a genuine problem.”

He was all praise for PI Fernandes and his team, for their prompt response. “That is the image we want of Maharashtra Police. Prompt in their crackdown on bad elements and equally prompt in helping citizens in need.”