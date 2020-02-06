'Tum desh barbaad kardoge': Activist claims Uber driver turned moral police and took him to police station

"As I got in the cab, I called a friend of mine and we were talking about protest cultures in different cities, what happened at Shaheen Bagh yesterday, people's discomfort with Laal Salaam and how we could make Jaipur's protests more effective," he narrates in the screenshots.

Sarkar says that about 10-20 minutes in, the driver halted to ask if he could use the ATM. He agreed, but it was only when the driver came back with two policemen that Sarkar realised that he was outside a police station.

"The policemen asked me where I was from and why I was carrying a dafli, I told them I'm from Jaipur and that I was carrying the dafli because I was sloganeering at Mumbai Bagh earlier in the afternoon," he narrates.

It was at this time that the cabbie interjected to suggest, "Sir aap isko andar lo, ye desh jalane ki baat kar raha hai, bol raha hai main communist hoon, hum Mumbai mein Shaheen Bagh banadenge, mere paas poori recording hai"

Sarkar denies making the 'hum desh jala denge' comment and even asked the police to listen to the aforementioned recording to ascertain the same.

"Sir aapko kis baat ka bura laga, ye batao, aap police station kyu le aaye ho mujhe itni si baat De?" Sarkar asked the driver.

In response, he was told, "tum desh barbaad kardoge aur hum dekhtey rahenge? Main kahin aur le jaa sakta tha tujhe, shukr mana police station laaya hun."

Sarkar narrates that he texted his friends his live loation, even as the driver continued to yell at him. He was questioned by

the police about his ideology, and people he read. The police also took the statements from the two.

"...they asked him to give his statement and took mine, which included unnecessary details like my father's salary, and how I sustain myself without a job," Sarkar narrates.

"At around 1, Comrade S Gohil came and I was let go shortly after. However, the police was polite throughout the course of this inquiry and advised me not to carry my dafli around and/or wear a red scarf because "abhi mahaul kharab hai, kucch bhi ho sakta hai" But I was still feeling unsafe, so my friend and I got our luggage and moved to a different place to stay," he concludes.