Uber driver ran off with woman's Rs 99,000 iPhone after New Year's party

A couple in Mumbai didn’t have a very good start to the year 2020. Soon after the couple reached home after partying on Jan 1, the driver of the Uber they had hired to drop them home ran off with the woman’s iPhone worth Rs 99,000.

The Chauhan couple had hired an Uber to take them to a New Year’s party in Andheri after the party when the driver dropped them off at their residence at Kedarnath Suram Park around 4 a.m. Before getting out of the cab, the woman handed her phone to the driver who had asked her for the phone saying he had to end the ride. As the woman started walking towards her home, the driver revved up and left with the phone, reported Mid Day.

The woman was shocked but tried chased him for some time, however, he managed to slip away.

Chauhan filed a written complaint at the Virar police station the same day. The accused has been described as as a bearded man with a big nose and probably in the 25-30 year age group.

The police have started investigating the case. They have collected CCTV evidence from the area to trace the car’s number. The car is a red Hyundai, said a police officer.

The police said, "We have registered a case under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) against an unknown person and investigation in the case is underway."

Uber, however, did not respond to Mid day’s email asking for a comment on the incident.