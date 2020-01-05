22-year-old man posing as government official duped ex-girlfriend of Rs 3.5 lakh

A 22-year-old man from Mumbai allegedly duped his ex-girlfriend of Rs 3.5 lakhs in the name of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The man created a fake email id of the department and send several emails to the woman citing various corporate law violations and income tax dues.

The victim, a 24-year-old financial adviser was asked to pay Rs 3.5 lakhs as the penalty for the law violations and threatened with an official raid. The victim later realized that the email address was fake and that she was duped by her ex-boyfriend Manish Rajesh Dubey. She then reported the fraud to the Cyber police, reported Hindustan Times.

The police filed an FIR on December 10 based on the information received by the victim. The police were able to trace the IP address of the device used by Dubey to send the fake emails. The police also gathered bank details of the account the accused had used to receive the fake penalty money.

Dubey was arrested on Friday during the day. A police officer investigating the case told the paper, “ traces of fake email account in the name of Ministry of Corporate Affairs was found on the mobile phone seized from Dubey’s possession.”

The officer also said that Dubey made the victim the director of a private firm without her knowledge to get her in trouble.

The police are suspecting that Dubey might have created more fake email accounts under several other departments to cheat other people.