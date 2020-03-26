Coronavirus in Mumbai: Grocery store raided for selling cigarettes

Mira Bhayandar: While the entire nation is in combat mode to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, some notorious traders seem to exploiting the relaxation given by authorities to establishments dispensing essential goods like groceries, milk and medicines.

An alert local citizen drew the attention of Thane (rural) police to the owners of a grocery (kirana) store in Bhayandar selling cigarettes and other tobacco products to customers.

Acting on the tip-off, police personnel raided the Jai Jalaram Kirana Stores situated in Moti Nagar, Bhayandar west, and caught the owners red-handed while selling such products.

Police have seized the material and booked a duo under sections 188(disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code.