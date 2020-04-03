Coronavirus in Mumbai: No protective gear for ambulance staff, vans aren't sanitised after patients dropped off

Mumbai: It is Day 10 of the lockdown and those fighting the pandemic on the frontlines continue to be insufficiently equipped. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it mandatory for ambulance staff to be equipped with protective gear while carrying patients.

What is even scarier is, no sanitisation or disinfection of these vehicles takes place after the patients are dropped off at hospitals, according to these doctors and drivers.

One of the ambulance drivers told The Free Press Journal, he has ferried at least a dozen such patients in the past week, both positive and suspected, either to hospitals or quarantine centres. “Two days ago, I transported a suspected patient from Mumbai suburban to Kasturba Hospital.

I also helped lay the patient on a stretcher inside my ambulance. I realised I had exposed myself to the virus and had no hand sanitiser. I immediately bought soap to wash my hands,” he said. There is one doctor on every '108' ambulance, to accompany every patient to the hospital.