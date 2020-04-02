Latest coronavirus update: Tamil Nadu virus numbers cross 300 as 75 more test positive

Chennai: The number of Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu has crossed 300 on Thursday with as many as 75 persons testing positive for the contagious disease. This is the second largest number of positive cases on a single day after Wednesday’s 110 patients.

The total tally of patients has now touched 309. Briefing journalists, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that barring one patient, the remaining 74 patients were among those who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, so far three employees of the Lifestyle Store in Phoenix Mall, a high-end mall in Chennai, have tested positive for Covid-19. Following this the Greater Chennai Corporation has called upon all employees of the retail textiles giant and shoppers who visited the mall and the outlet between March 10 and 17 to approach Health authorities.