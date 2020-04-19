Coronavirus in Mumbai: Four more persons were tested Covid positive in Mahim

MUMBAI: Four more persons were tested Corona positive in Mahim on Sunday. In total 14 cases were registered from Mahim, including three each from Unique Heights and Breach Candy Quarters, and a 55-year-old watchman of India Bulls.

Five were tested positive from New Policy Colony. A 45-year-old woman was also tested positive who never visited Mahim. According to the information from the civic body, with the addition of 20 new cases in Dharavi, the total number of patients has increased to 138. The death toll has also risen to 11.