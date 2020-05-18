Coronavirus in Mumbai: Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases down to 14.5 days

Mumbai: Mumbai’s doubling rate of COVID 19 cases has slowed down to 14.5 days from 10 days. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will have to strive to achieve doubling rate of 20 days before the end of May.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that because of slowing down of doubling rate and the implementation of discharge policy, the civic body hopes to control the situation.

Besides, the civic body has also launched mass screening especially in densely populated areas and slums which will help detect and further quarantine or isolate the coronavirus patients.

Chahal’s statement comes against the backdrop of a presentation made by the Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal who had suggested that BMC will have to step up implementation of coronavirus containment strategy by increasing screening, testing and detection to slow down doubling rate to 20 days by May end.