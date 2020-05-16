KEM hospital wards; Video shows patients, kin squatting outside

Mumbai: Days after a video of bodies lying in the Covid ward of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital went viral, another video of patients and their relatives sitting on the floor outside the wards is now grabbing eyeballs on social media.

The hospital administration has said it is unable to admit patients due to a shortage of beds and those seen in the video are non-Covid cases being treated in the emergency ward. On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam shared a video purportedly showing patients sitting on the floor at KEM hospital. "#KEM hospital today 11.45 am... video.

You can see how no of patients are sitting on the ground? No medical help? Nothing? So sad. Will Maharashtra Govt wake up?" Kadam tweeted. In the clip, the hospital seems extremely crowded, with dozens of patients seen sitting on the floor.