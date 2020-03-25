Coronavirus in Mumbai: Do you provide essential services and cannot travel amid lockdown? Call police control room at +912222026636 for help

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi enforced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday in order to contain the spread of the virus.

After PM Modi announced the lockdown, anxious people stepped out to stock up essentials from grocery stores, medicals, etc. for the next three weeks even forgetting to maintain social distance.

Well, now, Maharashtra police personnel have been instructed time and again to facilitate movement of vehicles providing essential services.

People providing essential services are requested to carry employee ID cards and show it to the officials whenever they are asked to.

Despite this if there is any inconvenience then it may be reported to 100 number which is working directly under the CP/SP.

In case the issue is not resolved then the person may contact the State Police Control Room any time on +912222026636 or +912222822631.

Further, Manoj Patil, S.P. , State Control Room will be available on 9075080344 for any help said a letter issued by Maharshtra Police.

The police have urged people to co-operate with the police during such trying times and stay at home. "Kindly cooperate with Maharashtra Police. We are always there to serve you with adequate safety measures."

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 while the death toll due to this viral infection was revised down to nine from 10 after the second death in Delhi turned out to be negative.

Maharashtra has become the epicentre of coronavirus as the state reported 122 cases as of Wednesday.