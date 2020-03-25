Coronavirus lockdown: Complete list of essential services which will work during the lock down period

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, allowing only essential services to work.

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 while the death toll due to this viral infection was revised down to nine from 10 after the second death in Delhi turned out to be negative.

After PM Modi announced the lockdown, anxious people made a beeline for grocery stores. panicky Mumbaikars and others across the state hotfooted to shops and stores to stock up essentials for the next three weeks.

This was a triple whammy for Maharashtra in past three days with the Sunday 'janata curfew', Monday's total lockdown followed by a nationwide lockdown, coming as it did on the eve of the state New Year, Gudi Padva (March 25). In many parts of the city, and its suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and other towns, chaos reigned as hordes of anxious people trooped out armed with cloth bags to buy foodstuffs.