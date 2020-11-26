Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Dadar yesterday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, with this caseload in the area rose to 4,526. Dadar currently has 122 active cases and has reported 4,233 discharges so far. Meanwhile, Mahim recorded nine new cases. With this, the total tally climbed to 4,297.

Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases grew to 2,78,590 with the addition of 1,144 new cases on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The country's financial capital has witnessed a rise in the single-day infection count for the second consecutive day after dropping to 800 cases on Monday.

The city's death toll due to the virus increased to 10,723 with 17 fresh fatalities, the civic body said. The data pointed out that the number of recovered patients went up to 2,53,604, which is about 91 percent of the tally, with 701 patients getting discharge from the hospitals. The number of active COVID-19 patients also rose to 11,101, it said.