Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Sun Mill Compound in Lower Parel

On Tuesday night, a 15-year-old girl died and five others, including an eight-year-old boy, were injured in a fire that erupted after a gas cylinder blast in a 'chawl' located in the Jarimari area of suburban Sakinaka.

The cylinder blast occurred at the 'chawl' (old-style tenements) located in the Jarimari area of suburban Sakinaka around 9.30 pm. According to the officials, four children and two women were injured in the fire triggered by the blast. All of them were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where one of the injured, a 15-year-old girl identified as Almas, was declared 'brought dead' by doctors. The five injured include three children, among them an eight-year-old boy, and two women, one of them aged 60.

According to the officials, the fire triggered in the chawl after the cylinder blast was doused around 9.55 pm. The exact cause of the cylinder blast was yet to be ascertained.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)