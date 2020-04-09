Coronavirus in Mumbai: Confusion reigns over BMC’s hawker ‘containment’ strategy

Mumbai: Confusion reigned after BMC wards issued different orders over shutting of vegetable and fruit hawkers as well as other vendors. In order to implement 'cluster containment strategy', across the city Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, issued orders to the Mumbai police to shut down all vegetable/fruit’s hawkers across the city.

The BMC on Wednesday banned the sale of vegetables and fruits, as also vendors, in its 381 containment zones to avoid community-level transmission of coronavirus. In its order, the civic body said: "In spite of instructions by the BMC and the police, people are on road on the pretext of buying vegetables and fruits.

The BMC further stated that several people are on the roads in the 'containment area' under the pretext of buying essential supplies. In view of this, all vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and vegetable and fruit sellers will be shut down in such areas as a preventive measure for reducing the effect of the pandemic.