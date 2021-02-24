Coronavirus in Mumbai: City records highest daily spike in four months, 1,167 new COVID-19 cases reported

Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID- 19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities.

On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen.