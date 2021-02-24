Maharashtra reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases; 8,807 fresh cases, 80 fatalities recorded on February 24

In a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,807 fresh cases. Besides, the state reported 80 fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 51,937.

2,772 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of recovered patients 20,08,263. The recovery rate now stands at 94.70%.

Currently, there are 59,358 active COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the health department report, 2,95,578 patients are in home quarantine and 2,446 are in institutional quarantine.

Pune has the most active cases (10,427), followed by Nagpur (7,851), Mumbai (6,900), Thane (6,552) and Amravati (6,178).

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,210 on Monday.

The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID-19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections on February 19, followed by 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government in Amravati, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad and some other places due to spike in daily COVID-19 cases. In Jalna, the administration has ordered schools, colleges, coaching centres and weekly markets to remain shut till March 31.

"Jalna district collector has ordered to shut schools, colleges, coaching classes, and weekly markets in the district till March 31, due to current COVID-19 situation. Rapid Antigen test of all vegetable, fruit, newspaper vendors to be conducted periodically," Jalna SP V. Deshmukh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.