Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC U-turn on order banning corona burials

The said circular has now been withdrawn". Pardeshi had said in his order that community leaders had brought it to his notice that existing burial grounds were in highly dense localities with high chances of contamination in community and nearby residential area.

Further, it was reasoned that the procedure of placing the body in a plastic bag and burying it prevents early decomposition and is fraught with the risk of future spread.

Hence all Covid-19 bodies should be cremated to avoid chances of transmission; this, the order had said, was to be communicated to local leaders by assistant commissioners. The original order further said the funeral should not involve more than five people.

This order, which was later withdrawn, however, accommodated anybody insisting on burying the body, by permitting him to do so only if the body was taken out of Mumbai city’s jurisdiction to a burial ground; the concerned individual was, however, expected to make transport and other arrangements on his own. Pardeshi, in his order, had explained that as the empowered officer under the Epidemic Act, 1897, he is authorised to take such measures that are necessary to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19.

Pardeshi’s order comes against the backdrop of the recent guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the Union health ministry on the management of Covid 19 bodies. The Union health ministry has already clarified that friends and family of a person who has died from Covid-19 can view the body, but not touch, hug or kiss the deceased.

Large gatherings at the crematorium/burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure, as it is possible that close family contact may be symptomatic and have potential to spread the virus.

The guidelines allow religious rituals such as reading from holy books or scriptures, sprinkling holy water and other last rites that do not require touching of the body. However, bathing, kissing and hugging of the dead body will be prohibited.