Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC spent Rs 600 crore in the past 5 months, says report

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent over Rs 600 crore on its wards, migrants, and buying medicines and equipment, Mumbai Mirror reported on Tuesday.

The report added that a bulk of the money went in ensuring the number of cases in the BMC wards came down. The BMC also spent crores in feeding thousands of migrant workers who were looking for a way to get back home. Furthermore, the report added that around Rs 20 crore was spent in ensuring that the number of cases in Dharavi went down.

Earlier, BMC said that 1,105 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday.

As per the update, 49 deaths were reported within the limits of BMC.

The total number of cases in the city now is at 1,16,451, including 88,299 recovered, 21,412 active patients and 6,444 deaths, BMC said.

Meanwhile, for the third time in five days, more than 10,000 patients were recovered and discharged across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. On Monday, 10,221 patients were discharged from the hospitals across the state, taking its total recovered patients to 2,87,030 until now.

The previous highest one-day discharges were 10,725 and 10,333 which were on August 1 and July 28. Meanwhile, the state has recorded 8,968 corona cases and 266 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, taking its total case tally to 4,50,196 with 15,842 deaths until now.

Of the 266 deaths, 83 deaths were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 66 in Pune, 50 in Nagpur, 20 in Kolhapur, 19 in Nashik, 14 in Latur, seven in Akola, four in Aurangabad and three deaths were from another state. Mumbai also recorded less than 1,000 cases on Monday, with 970 new cases and 46 deaths, raising its caseload to 1,17,421, with 6,490 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate of cases has now increased to 78 days, while the weekly growth rate has reduced to 0.89 per cent. Civic officials said even though Mumbai was adding a steady number of cases, the majority of patients were asymptomatic. “A little over 5,000 are symptomatic and over 1,105 are critical.

Moreover it was crucial that the city did not drop its guard at this point,” said Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani. So far, a total of 22.98 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 9.40 lakh people in home quarantine and over 37,009 in institutional quarantine.