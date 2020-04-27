Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC show-cause notice to private lab, excessive delay in submitting test

Mumbai: The BMC has served a show cause notice on a private testing facility, Thyrocare Laboratories, for its prolonged delay in submission of reports on samples of coronavirus cases tested over the past week.

From April 19 to April 26, more than 65 per cent of the cases reported in the city were those tested earlier by private labs, whose results were being added to the tally of cases on a later day, causing numbers to rise sharply more than once last week, according to the BMC. The civic body claimed, nearly 950 of the 1,444 cases in this period were reported by private labs.

On April 24,168 of the 357 cases were reported by private labs, for which tests had been conducted between April 21 and 22. On April 23, the city reported 478 positive cases, of which 297 samples had been tested between April 20 and 21, contributing to a record surge.