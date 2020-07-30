Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC revises rules, to seal building if 3 or more COVID-19 cases reported

After several complaints were raised by citizens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued revised its protocol for sealing buildings on identifying COVID-19 cases.

According to a report by Indian Express, the BMC has decided to seal the entire building only if more than three COVID-19 positive cases were reported. An official from the R South ward told the leading daily that the civic body will seal a building completely only if three or more Covid-19 cases are reported from the building. If fewer than three cases are reported, then BMC will only seal a particular floor of the building and no restriction will be imposed on the movement of other residents.

The decision was taken after the civic body received several complaints from citizens over the restriction of movement after the civic body last week passed the rule of sealing the building entirely even if one COVID case is found in the building's premises.