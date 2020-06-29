Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC-prescribed diet to boost immunity for COVID-19 patients

Growing in a typical Indian household, I have seen my parents and grandparents share their 'nuskas' to cure common cold and cough. Be it drinking 'haldi wala doodh' or a spoon of chyawanprash on cold nights, or having a glass of lemonade to rehydrate; the list goes on.

As a COVID-19 patient I wasn't just prescribed a heavy dose of medicines, but was also asked to follow a strict diet in order to boost my immunity and recover faster. This also applies to those who haven't contracted the virus yet.

My diet at the quarantine facility included breakfast, lunch and dinner (vegetarian). But here's a detailed routine that was shared by the doctors for patients to follow at home.

6:30 AM

- A glass of warm water mixed with lemon juice

- A glass of warm water with half teaspoon cumin.

- Dried figs/dates + 4 almonds (soaked overnight).

- 30 minutes of exercise at home

7:30 AM - Tea made with with mint, ginger, cardamom, cloves, cinamon, jaggery and lemon

9:00 AM - Breakfast

- 2 eggs, Salad with beetroot, carrot, onion, tomato, and cabbage.

- Dosa/Upma/Oats/Dhokla (protein rich)

11:00 AM - Fruits - Orange/Musk melon/Pomogranate/Kiwi/Watermelon (any fruit with Vitamin C)

1:00 PM - Lunch - Bhakari/Chapatis, Salad, Vegetable, Dal, Rice, Chutney or Pickle on the side.