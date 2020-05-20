Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC health department issues guidelines

MUMBAI: BMC health department has issued its own set of guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and provide treatment to the patients. The suspected COVID 19 patients and those came in their contact with high risk category can be checked in all civic dispensaries.

The Fever Clinics have been opened in every region and it is necessary for everyone having a fever to get themselves checked and if the medical officer finds some of them with COVID 19 symptoms they should be immediately referred to the COVID Care Centre for further treatment.

The list of COVID Care Centres I and II will be displayed at the Fever Clinics for the benefit of the patients and their relatives. CCC1 is used for quarantining high-risk contacts and has to be in standalone buildings while CCC2 type isolation facilities for patients who are asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic and need basic treatment.