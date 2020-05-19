Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal sets deadline for jumbo facilities

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has set deadlines to make operational the jumbo facilities created for COVID-19 patients in the city.

In line with Chahal’s directives, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated 1,026-bed dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) developed within a fortnight on 1 lakh sq ft at Bandra Kurla Complex by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Agency (MMRDA).

The BKC facility will have beds with oxygen supply and 50 ICU beds which are ready while another 100 beds will be put in place by May 25.

This is not the only one but Chahal has directed the administration to start other jumbo facilities within the stipulated timeframe. DOME Worli, being developed by BMC with 600 beds with oxygen and 50 ICU beds, and the Race Couse facility having 800 beds with oxygen supply will have to be operational by May 25.