Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal divides COVID-19 containment task among 8 IAS officers

In order to ensure more effective and efficient execution and monitoring of COVID 19 related activities, the Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Tuesday issued order on the allocation of work among eight IAS officers. This comes few days after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, amid rising COVID-19 positive cases, has set an ambitious target for the BMC that the Mumbai city be fully converted into green zone by end of May.

Tuesday’s order also is crucial as the Union Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal in his presentation on May 7 had painted a bleak picture of Mumbai city and had projected that the COVID-19 positive cases will surge to 41,000 by May 27 and BMC will fall short of health infrastructure in the form of ICU beds, oxygen, isolation and quarantine facilities.

In a serious bid to contain the spread of the virus and restore normalcy in the maximum city, Chahal has distributed work among eight IAS officers.

Principal Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar will look after the augmentation of Covid beds in BMC hospitals. All hospital deans and heads will report to her. Besides, she will coordinate with the group especially created for improving outcomes in Covid care and treatment in BMC hospitals. It will be her responsibility to see that there will be continuous decongestion of hospitals as per the established protocols.