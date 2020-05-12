Are wine shops open in Mumbai, Pune, etc? Maha govt may allow home delivery of liquor during lockdown

Sources said the sale of liquor is currently not possible containment areas in red zone where the district collector and municipal commissioner have been delegated powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemics Act, 1897 to take necessary decisions locally.

However, outside the containment zones in permitted area or outside the demarcated areas, the home delivery can be possible. “In Mumbai, the liquor shops operated for two days but they were closed after municipal commissioner issued order last week for its closure citing the spread of coronavirus infection due to gathering of people. Similarly, liquor sale is currently completely closed in Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad which means home delivery will not be possible there as the respective district collectors and municipal commissioners have declined the sale of liquor,” sources said.

As far as e token system is concerned, it will be introduced in permitted areas outside the containment zones. ‘’This is again to avoid crowd at the liquor shops. In Pune, it has been launched and resulted in smooth sale of liquor without congregation of people,’’ sources said.

In Maharashtra there are 10,700 retail liquor outlets of which 4,000 are allowed to operate while 4,500 are shut because of the decision by local authorities. On the other hand, 2200 liquor shops come from the containment zones in various districts.

Since the liquor shops are allowed to operate from last week in 21 districts the daily sale is ranging between 15 to 18 lakh litre worth Rs 45 to 50 crore.