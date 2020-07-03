Coronavirus in Mumbai: Autos to keep passenger logs  

Mumbai: As the number of autorickshaws hitting the roads increase with every passing day, their unions have written to State Transport Minister Anil Parab, highlighting additional directives for vehicles in service. In a letter to Parab, the Mumbai Rickshawmen's Union (MRU) has said, henceforth, every autorickshaw driver will maintain a daily log of passengers ferried, their details and the route taken.

Every passenger will have to enter their name, address, phone number and the route travelled in the log book, as they board the rickshaw.

"Often, asymptomatic patients travel in autorickshaws, who are later found positive. If the passenger's details are recorded with the driver, it will be useful," said Thampy Kurien, general secretary, MRU.

Maintaining such a log book is a precautionary measure, as there have been incidents wherein commuters bearing 'Home-Quarantined' stamps on their wrists boarded autorickshaws only to be caught at nakabandis by traffic police.

"The passenger record could be used by the BMC officials for their own convenience as well. The diary is our own safeguard also. In case a driver gets infected, we can at least cross-check with the passengers he ferried and help health officials quarantine them as well," said Kurien, also maintaining that all rickshaws would have a fibre partition separating the driver from the passengers.

Representative bodies of autorickshaws and kaali-peelis have been urging the state government to allow them to ply on roads as in the pre-lockdown days. Even in the second phase of unlocking, no relaxation was provided to rickshaws and taxis.

"The government has allowed us to ferry passengers with emergency needs, but how will drivers know exactly what the emergency is? If someone who needs to buy groceries says it's an emergency, how can we refuse them, especially after three months of lockdown?" he asked.

In the letter, the MRU has also explained the need for resumption share auto services, with two passengers, by adjusting the shared amount to cover the total fare. The union has also assured that every driver will maintain utmost personal hygiene and sanitisers will be provided for the use of both, driver and passengers.

"We have given in writing all the regulations we will be adhering to. At the last meeting, administrators told us that they would soon give permission and I hope we can resume services after the curfew ends in MMR region," said Kurien.