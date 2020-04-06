Coronavirus in Mumbai: A social touch to COVID-19 distancing

MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown completes two weeks on Tuesday and will soon enter the prescribed final week. The sudden enforcement brought the maximum city to a standstill and left Mumbaikars (known for leading a fast track lifestyle quite similar to the city's suburban railways) in a pensive state.

With the lockdown in place, people were forced to look for ways to keep themselves occupied in the confines of their home. The digital world (mobile phones, television sets, and computers) was an easy escape route, but it failed to keep them glued long enough.

As the air felt cleaner and the sound of birds chirping became clearer, Mumbaikars followed suit and started spending time on their balconies and terraces to initiate a conversation and breaking the boredom of their daily plight.

As dusk fell, terraces were seen filled with children playing cricket and badminton. From their balconies, one could hear middle aged men discussing politics and COVID-19 for hours.