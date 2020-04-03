Coronavirus in Mumbai: 100% police needed to enforce lockdown, Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Observing that the entire nation is faced with the challenge of fighting the menace of novel coronavirus, the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to take up regular bail applications, unless there is an "extreme emergency."

HC also said that bail pleas cannot be heard now as the police must be on the field to ensure that no "antisocial" element breaches the lockdown and social distancing norms.

This significant order was passed by a single judge bench of Justice Anant Badar while denying bail to a man, booked in a cheating and forgery case. In his 16-page order, Justice Badar noted, "Entire nation is facing the challenge of fighting the menace of COVID-19 and Maharashtra is the most affected state with largest number of patients. The numbers are multiplying daily and are nearing 500 cases."