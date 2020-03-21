Bombay High Court gets its 44th Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari

Mumbai: Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari was on Friday evening sworn-in as the 44th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. This comes after the President of India confirmed his appointment as a Chief Justice of the HC.

Maharashtra governor Bhagatsing Koshyari administered the oath to Justice Dharmadhikari at Raj Bhavan on Friday evening amid the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior judges of the HC.

Justice Dharmadhikari has been appointed as the CJ in view of the policy to appoint a senior-most judge as a CJ if s/he is having at least six months to retire from the service and is eligible for being elevated as the CJ of some other HC.

Last month, after the retirement of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, Justice Dharmadhikari, the senior-most judge of the HC was notified to be the Acting CJ of the HC and look after the duties of the CJ.