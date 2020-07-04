Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Viral video showing dirty toilets exposes shoddy facilities at MBMC’s COVID-19 hospital

It’s no wonder, as to why elected representatives who are testing positive for the infection are not getting themselves admitted at Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) own dedicated COVID-19 care facility in Bhayandar and are instead opting for private hospitals to get treated. The answer lies in a video showing two dirty and poorly maintained common toilets in the hospital.

The facility is run by the civic administration in association with the state government authorities.

The video which went viral on various social media platforms not only exposes the shoddy facilities for high-risk patients at the COVID-19 hospital but also shows the blind eye turned by the civic administration and the members of the ruling government towards such serious issue amidst the ongoing health crisis.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner - Mahesh Varudkar said that the issue had been resolved and the concerned had been reprimanded, with a warning and undertaking that such lapses will not be repeated again.