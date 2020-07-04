MBMC recovery rate hovers above 73%

Bhayandar: Amid an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases and a gradual surge in casualties, the recovery rate in the twin-cities has been showing significant improvement.

With 150 patients being recovered from the deadly Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the total number of patients discharged from designated hospitals has crossed the 2,500-mark to reach 2,648. Notably, 1646 out of the recovered 2,648 patients have been discharged in less than a fortnight, pulling down the number of active cases from total of 3,609 to 812.

The bettering recovery rate and a large chunk of infected people with links to neighbouring Mumbai and Thane district has raised a serious question mark on the state government’s illogical decision of abruptly shunting out the civic chief CK Dange who was in the saddle for just four months and was on the frontline in the combat against the coronavirus.

While the recovery rate hovers a little above 73 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 4.13 percent.

The current spike in the number of positive cases has been attributed to significant increase in testing. More than 2,200 swab samples have been sent for testing in the past three days. However, people who are undergoing Covid-19 tests have alleged that they are not getting reports on time which not only leads to delays in treatment -especially home-mates of positive patients with symptoms, but also enhances the risk of spread due to lack of monitoring by the health department. This is evident by the fact that as many as 1,897 swab test reports were still pending till Thursday night.