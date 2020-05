Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 29

A total of 1,438 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the city to 35,273. The metropolitan city reported 38 deaths on the day due to the disease.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 85 Covid-19 deaths, down by 20 over yesterday's high of 105 fatalities. This comes to roughly one death every 17 minutes, and an average 108 new cases every hour, in the state.

Meanwhile, Mira Bhayandar reported 28 news cases on Thursday. With the inclusion of the new cases, the cumulative positive cases in the area crossed the 600 mark and the figures stand at 605. So far 20 persons have succumbed to the infection.