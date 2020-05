Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC as of May 29

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 35,000-mark on Thursday with the detection of 1,438 new infections, while the toll topped 1,100 with 38 fresh deaths.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with 1,438 more persons testing positive in the past 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 35,273. The BMC said the death toll increased to 1,135 after 38 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Out of these 38 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, two dozen patients had comorbidities (underlying health conditions), the civic body said. The civic body said in Mumbai the patient recovery rate was 28 per cent, while the death rate stood at 3.2 per cent. According to the BMC, a total of 9,817 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, of which 763 were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours.