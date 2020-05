Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full new list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 29

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 85 Covid-19 deaths, down by 20 over yesterday's high of 105 fatalities, while the number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 35,000 mark.

It includes 49 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone -- the worst-hit region in the country -- besides 2,598 new positive cases recorded across the state today. This comes to roughly one death every 17 minutes, and an average 108 new cases every hour, in the state.

In Navi Mumbai, the number of patients rose to 1,931 with the addition of 78 cases on Thursday. The civic body has so far recorded 61 deaths.