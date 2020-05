Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 26

Exactly 65 days after recording the first Covid-19 death, Mumbai on Monday crossed 1,000-mark with 38 deaths, taking the death toll to 1,026, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region notched over 40,000 cases.

Maharashtra recorded 60 Covid-19 deaths on Monday and the number of cases reached 52,667 with 2,436 new infections. This comes to roughly one death every 24 minutes, and an average 102 new cases recorded every hour in the state on Monday.

The health department said of the total number of cases declared Monday, 35,178 were 'active cases' -- swelling by 1,190 over Sunday's 33,988. Of the total 60 fatalities, 38 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city deaths up from Sunday's 988 to 1,026 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,430 cases to touch 31,972 today.