Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 26

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667, while 60 more patients died due to the infection - 38 of them in Mumbai - taking the state's toll to 1,695.

Monday was another day when Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus in the country, registered more than 2,000 new cases. The death toll in Mumbai crossed the 1,000- mark.

Meanwhile, four deaths and 38 new coronavirus cases were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recorded 22 Covid deaths so far. The total case count is 804.