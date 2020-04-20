Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Corporation shuts down shops, markets till midnight of April 23; cases rise to 94

Restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus were tightened as more rigid contaminant measures were imposed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) from midnight, hours after 13 more positive cases, the highest in a single day were detected in the twin-city on Sunday.

Groceries, bakery, chicken-mutton shops, vegetable, fish and fruit markets will remain closed till the midnight of April 23. While medical stores will operate as per usual routine, milk booths can remain open only in the morning from 5 to 9 am . However, home delivery of essentials have been allowed between 9 am to 5 pm.

The Thane (rural) police have also intensified patrolling to restrict unnecessary movement in the twin-city which has been tagged as a containment area in entirety as per orders promulgated by the district collector.

Despite appeals and warnings a large number of “covidiots'' kept coming out of their homes, without any reason, prompting the authorities to take the stringent steps.

Meanwhile, 12 fresh cases were reported on Monday. With the latest additions, the total number of COVID-19 cases registered by the civic body has now climbed to 94. While eight people have so far recovered, two patients have lost their lives due to the deadly infection. Test reports of 86 out of the 502 swab samples are still awaited. Apart from other measures, the health department claims to have initiated an aggressive contact tracing campaign across the twin-city to contain the spread of the infection.