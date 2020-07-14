Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State public health dept issues SOPs to blood banks for organising donation camps

Smaller groups, physical distancing, and the use of masks and sanitisers. The state public health department has issued standard operating protocols to blood banks asking them to take these precautions.

“A series of directives have been issued to blood banks asking them to organise blood donation camps based only on the requirements. They have been asked to ensure donation drives, where the number of donors will not be large. Smaller groups like those of 25 each must be organised. Social distancing must be deployed and use of masks and sanitisers is necessary,” said a senior official from the state public health department.

This will be a change from normal times, where political parties, leaders and organisations, take pride in conducting blood donation drives, where thousands queue up to donate blood.