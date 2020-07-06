BJP leader Sambit Patra donates blood plasma post COVID-19 recovery

Patra was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. He was discharged on June 8.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media.

After being discharged from hospital, BJP leader Sambit Patra has tweeted that he has come home now but will take time to recover. He said that during this difficult time, the party took care of him and the leadership stood beside him. He said the party is his family.

However, he was discharged from the hospital after the re-investigation report was found negative. The doctors have now instructed him to stay at home for a few days.