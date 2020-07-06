BJP leader Sambit Patra donates blood plasma post COVID-19 recovery

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who had been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19, back in May, donated his blood plasma recently.
"I donated blood plasma today, I was also infected with #COVID19. Prime Minister had given a clear message to all of us that we should serve people. I urge those who are fit and have recovered to donate plasma as it could save lives," he told ANI.
Patra was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. He was discharged on June 8.
Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media.
After being discharged from hospital, BJP leader Sambit Patra has tweeted that he has come home now but will take time to recover. He said that during this difficult time, the party took care of him and the leadership stood beside him. He said the party is his family.
However, he was discharged from the hospital after the re-investigation report was found negative. The doctors have now instructed him to stay at home for a few days.
India on Monday recorded over 24,248 new cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 6,97,413 with 19,693 deaths as it surpasses Russia to become the country with third-highest coronavirus cases.
According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,24,432 people have recovered from the deadly disease and have been discharged from the hospital, while 2,53,287 are active cases.
The testing lab network in the country continues to expand. There are 786 government and 314 private labs. There has also been a steady rise in the samples tested every day. During the last 24 hours 1,80,596 samples have been tested.
With a spike of more than 6,555 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,06,619 and 8,822 casualties so far of which 151 occurred in the last 24 hours.
