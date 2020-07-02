‘Now go to ICJ’: Sambit Patra mocks Vishal Dadlani after Twitter refuses to take down 'Pulitzer Lovers' tweet

The picture of a three-year-old Ayed sitting on the dead body of his grandfather was doing rounds on social media.
Detailing the sequence of events to the media, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two LeT militants fired at the CRPF 'naka' party from a mosque at Model Town in Sopore, in which a CRPF Head Constable and the civilian were killed. The security forces didn't fire a single shot during the incident, he claimed. The minor boy, accompanying the civilian, was rescued.
Amid the virtual outrage, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the image and captioned it as “Pulitzer Lovers.”
For those unversed, Patra made a direct reference to South African photojournalist Kevin Carter, whose photograph of a starving Sudanese child being eyed by a vulture won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 1994.
Many on Twitter condemned the blatant use of the picture and the caption. Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani reported the tweet and wrote, “Can @TwitterIndia and @Twitter take cognisance of the sensitive material in the attached tweet and the hateful reason for this post, and take action against this man? Also, can all right-thinking people with a sense of decency and empathy, please report his account? Thanks."
However, Twitter sent an email to Patra stating the tweet did not violate any rules of the micro blogging platform and therefore will not be taken down.
Sambit shared an image of the email and wrote, "Dadlani ..to you with love ..You can now approach the UN or the international court of Justice"
"When CRPF men were deboarding from the vehicle to be part of the joint 'naka' party at Model Town, two militants hiding in the mosque started firing. One CRPF trooper was killed and three others injured. A civilian, hit by bullets, died later," said Kumar.
The attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba militants -- Usman Bhai, a foreigner, and Adil, a local, he added.
