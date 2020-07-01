Twitter in shock over picture of Kashmiri boy sitting on grandfather's body

Heart-wrenching pictures of a three-year-old boy sitting on his grandfather's dead body in Kashmir’s Sopore has left Twitter shocked.

As per the India Today report, the 60-year-old man was a civilian who was killed in the cross-firing on Wednesday morning when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces.

One CRPF Head Constable was also killed while three other security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF party at Sopore in North Kashmir.

Terrorists fired on the CRPF party drawing an instant retaliation. "One head constable succumbed to his injuries, three more are injured and stable," Inspector General, CRPF Rajesh Kumar told IANS.

The injured CRPF personnel have been rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, after the three-year-old boy's pictures and videos went viral, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Everything becomes a propaganda tool in the bloody violence in Kashmir. A three year old toddler has to have his misery broadcast to the whole world to drive home the “we good they bad” message. We would have got the point without his misery being filmed & shared so please don’t."

"We would have expected no less from the men in uniform than to rescue the young boy & for that they have our gratitude but we would expect better than for them to film & use a three year old’s pain the way it’s being done today," he added.