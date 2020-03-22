Coronavirus in Maharashtra: SSC last exam postponed

Mumbai: Finally, the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board Class X exam to be held on March 23 has been postponed by the state education ministry due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Social Science Paper 2 Geography exam of the SSC board to be held on March 23 has been cancelled and the new date of the exam will be declared post March 31.

Till now, all the exams of both the government and the private colleges, universities, schools (from Class I to VIII) and entrance tests were cancelled by the state. But, SSC and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board Class XII exams were continuing as per schedule. Now, the state has finally cancelled the last exam of SSC board, out of term exams and exams for disabled students as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19.

Authorities of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) claimed the exam has been postponed for the safety of students. Sandeep Sangve, secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “The exam has been cancelled and postponed so that students are protected from the virus. This step also ensures safety of teachers and staff involved in the exam process. The new date of the exam will be announced post March 31.”

Parents and teachers welcomed this step claiming they were demanding postponement of board exams since the last few days. Mandani Karvar, a parent, said, “We had posted on social media demanding postponement of board exams and had alerted the state education minister. We are glad the state has finally taken a decision.”